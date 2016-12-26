 Snapchat buying Israeli augmented reality start-up Cimagine: Report | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 26, 2016-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Snapchat buying Israeli augmented reality start-up Cimagine: Report

tech Updated: Dec 26, 2016 10:54 IST
Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv
Reuters
Highlight Story

Cimagine developed True Marketless Augmented Reality – technology that allows users to virtually place furniture and appliances they wish to purchase in the space of their home, on their mobile devices, at the click of a button.

Messaging app Snapchat is buying Israeli augmented reality startup Cimagine Media for an estimated $30-$40 million, marking Snapchat’s first acquisition in Israel, the Calcalist financial daily reported on Sunday.

Cimagine developed True Marketless Augmented Reality – technology that allows users to virtually place furniture and appliances they wish to purchase in the space of their home, on their mobile devices, at the click of a button.

Cimagine will become Snapchat’s research and development centre in Israel and is expected to rapidly expand its workforce from its current 20 employees, Calcalist said.

The company’s highly-skilled team is probably the main reason for the acquisition, rather than its technology, Calcalist said.

Officials at Cimagine declined to comment on the report.

The company was founded in 2012 and has raised a few million dollars.

Venice, California-based Snapchat is expected to go public as early as March with a valuation of as much as $25 billion.

tags

more from tech

Recommended for you

<