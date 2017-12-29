Snapchat launches Facebook-inspired ‘2017 in Review’ feature: How to use it

As the curtains are about to be drawn on the current year, Snapchat is now allowing its users to recollect all the memories gone by in 2017, through its latest ‘year in review’ update.

Users who saved their photos to the ‘memories’ section can cherish those moments again with the app’s new feature, “A Look Back at 2017,” built into the same section.

The feature is a first for Snapchat, post the rollout of its option for users to save snaps into a memories section where posts can be retained past the 24-hour limit, reports The Verge.

How to use Snapchat’s Year in Review

To access this feature, a user can tap on the memories icon at the bottom of the screen, and select the ‘A Look Back at 2017’ option.

The snaps are automatically weaved into a story, but can be customised by selecting the “Edit Story” option and tapping the “X” to delete the snaps that are not meant to be included. The story can then be saved and sent to friends as well.

However, the company clarified that a story will not be made unless there are sufficient amount of pictures available in the folder.

Inspired by Facebook?

The new feature is clearly inspired by Facebook’s Year in Review feature wherein the social networking giant collates top photos and posts to create a video collage. The feature, however, has drawn flak from some users for bringing up bad memories. Facebook now gives users more control on what content they can share on the social network.

Snapchat users are too skeptic about the new feature. Some users are complaining that they have not received the feature yet.

I heavily save snaps to my memories and I didn’t get a snapchat year in review smh — karla (@salgadok_) December 28, 2017

not a single person cares about your month-by-month Snapchat year in review — Harrison Barron (@harrison_barron) December 26, 2017

Snapchats year in review just made me open a bottle of wine to drown those memories out why did it only pick pics of my ex?????? There are so many better memories I had this year 0/10 snapchat jeeze — Syd (@Sydlywink) December 28, 2017