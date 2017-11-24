Sony launches 4 new noise cancellation headphones, prices start at Rs 14,990

Sony on Friday introduced four new wireless headphones in India. The new Sony audio devices are priced between Rs 14,990 and Rs 29,990.

The line-up includes “WH-1000XM2”, “WH-H900N”, “WF-1000X” and “WI-1000X” priced at Rs 29,990, Rs 18,990, Rs 14,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively.

“WH-1000XM2” and “WI-1000X” headphones are equipped with personal and atmospheric pressure optimizing features that adjust to the user’s listening style and give an immersive hearing experience, a company official told reporters here.

“WH-1000XM2, “WF-1000X” and WI-1000X” come with Sony’s integrated technology called “SENSE ENGINE” that will offer a personalised experience for every sound, including music and ambient sound, has been customised for individual needs.

Taking about battery life, “WH-1000XM2” is said to last 40 hours with an audio cable or 30 hours wirelessly.

The “Quick Charge” function pumps in 70 minutes of battery life in 10 minutes of charging. WF-1000X” comes with a charging case for up to nine hours of usage.

“WH-1000XM2” and “WH-H900N” feature “Quick Attention Mode” which offers a smart way to control listening experience on the go.

Sony also unveiled a companion app called “Headphones Connect App” to let users fine-tune music. The headphones will retail at all Sony Centers and electronics stores in the country.