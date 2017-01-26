Sony’s smartphones comeback? May launch 5 phones at MWC

It has been sometime that we have seen Sony’s name when it comes to smartphones but the company may be trying to make a comeback with new hardware at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in 2017.

Also, this time expect Sony to go all out especially with 4K tech on smartphone displays as most users are consuming video. According to Japanese site Sumaho Info, Sony will unveil five phones at MWC 2017 in late February, and the handsets seem split between the high-end and mid-range.

Read: Sony unveils three new X series smartphones at MWC 2016

Listed under the codename ‘Yoshino’, Sony’s top offering apparently has a 5.5-inch 2160 x 3840 screen, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and a Sony IMX400 camera sensor.

The most notable spec there is of course the 4K screen, which isn’t a totally new thing for Sony, as the Xperia Z5 Premium also has one, but the majority of Sony’s flagships have stuck to 1080p displays, while rivals have jumped to QHD. The other specs are less surprising, but would still make for a top-end phone.

Read: Sony replaces its flagship Z series with ‘X’, may phase out C, M too

Another on the list of five phones is codenamed BlancBrigt. This one seemed to sporting a 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 screen, 4GB of RAM, a Sony IMX400 camera and either a Snapdragon 835 (which is a top-end chip) or a Snapdragon 653 (which is more upper mid-range).

Read: Sony Xperia X Dual, Xperia XA Dual launched in India

Then comes Keyaki, more of a mid-range device, that comes with a 5.2-inch 1080 x 1920 screen, a MediaTek Helio P20 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 23MP main camera and a 16MP front-facing one.

The next one is codenamed Hinoki. This one is expected to sport a 5-inch 720 x 1280 screen, a Helio P20 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing one.

Read: Sony Xperia XA Ultra launched in India at Rs 29,990 with 16 MP selfie camera

Last on the list is the Mineo but no specs are listed for this. However there is a price for this which indicates that the phone is expected to come with a tag of $350.