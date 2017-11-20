Tesla launches powerbank for Android and iOS devices, priced at $45

Electric car maker Tesla on Friday introduced a powerbank for Android phones and iPhones. Priced at $45 (Rs 3,000 approximately), the Tesla powerbank features USB, microUSB and Apple lightning ports.

The device uses a single 18650 cell with 3,350mAh capacity that’s also found in its Model S and X electric vehicles, Engadget.com reported on Saturday.

The Tesla Powerbank looks similar to Intex IT-PB 2.5 k Power bank and various other portable portable chargers. The device features a cylindrical body and measures 108 x 30.5 x 23.3mm in dimensions.

It features “integrated USB, integrated Apple lightning and detachable micro USB, high efficiency circuitry to deliver maximum battery capacity and charge status indicator”, according to the listing on Tesla website.

The powerbank was designed after Tesla Design Studio’s Supercharger monument and wouldn’t look out of place inside one of the EV-maker’s cars, Engadget.com reported.

The portable battery is currently listed as sold out on the company’s website. It’s worth noting that Tesla also offers a desktop Supercharger that comes with a USB port for any charging any compatible device. The Supercharger is also priced at $45.

The launch of the new powerbank comes shortly after Tesla announced new Roadster and a semi-truck.

Tesla’s new semi-truck comes with four independent electric motors, regenerative braking system and can ccelerate to 60 miles (100 kilometers) per hour in five seconds. The vehicle has a 500-mile range.