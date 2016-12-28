The best phones that you can buy under Rs 10,000

The year 2016 saw game-changing technology that fuelled huge competition in the entry level mobile phone segment.

These phones are multipurpose gadgets that can do a little bit of everything and are reliable too -- more like an all-rounder. There are several smartphones under the Rs 10,000 price range, but these are what we thought, are the best of the lot that one can buy:

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

This phone was Xiaomi’s next volume-gainer after the Redmi Note 3. The phone specifications were adjusted to match price and performance - a phone for people who are mid-range power users. The 3S Prime comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor along with a 3GB RAM - a combination that can take care of most tasks. Additionally, the 32 GB internal memory is plenty for most users in this price segment. The camera cannot be compared to premium handsets but is a good perfomer in well-lit conditions. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera. Also, the 3S Prime comes with a fingerprint sensor to add to your security needs. The battery also performs decently and nearly supports a day of usage. The 3S Prime is available for a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Another phone to look at would also be the Redmi 3S. It costs Rs 2,000 less compared than the Redmi 3S Prime but is more or less the same thing. The big difference is that it is missing a fingerprint scanner, has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 3

Another reliable phone from the Chinese handset-maker’s stable that comes with a better processor than the 3S Prime, though both of them look very similar except in terms of screen size. The Note 3, comes with a Snapdragon 650 processor which is better in handling games than the 3S prime. Even though on paper the rear camera comes with 16-megapixels, the phone’s photography features are mostly similar. The Redmi Note 3 is available for Rs 9,999.

Motorola Moto G Turbo

Surprised? Don’t be, as the phone has seen some price cuts and is now availavle for Rs 9,500. The device was marketed on its camera capabilities and truly it does take amazing photos with its 13-megapixel rear camera. It sports a Snapdragon 615 processor which is capable of handing medium graphics and a HD resolution. The phone has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Along with offering a stock Android experience, it is also waterproof. Now thats a good deal.

Lenovo K6 Power

After the success of the K4 Note, Lenovo soon followed it up with the K6 power to gain back some lost shares in the market. The device, which is priced at Rs 9,999, comes with a Snapdragon 430 processor and has 3GB RAM along with 32GB of internal memory. It also comes with great battery life that is bound to please you, along with a fingerprint sensor along with a full-HD display. The camera (13-megapixel rear) performance on the phones is also fairly good.

Yu Yureka Plus

This Rs. 6,500-priced phone also comes with a Snapdragon 615 processor -- which is amazing. The Plus, that houses a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, sports a 5.5-inch display with FullHD resolution. The camera performance is also good. It offers stock Android experience.