TIMEX, BLINK launch new smart watch in India, price starts at Rs 4,495

Global watch manufacturer TIMEX in collaboration with domestic consumer technology start-up BLINK on Wednesday launched a new activity tracker. Called ‘Timex Blink’, the wearable comes in two variants -- leather style priced at Rs 4,495 and bracelet style at Rs 4,995.

The USP of the watch is its ability to send instant mails, SMSes and save emergency contacts with the users’ GPS location in case of an emergency.

“The watch is for modern men and women who demand a fit and active lifestyle as well as are always connected on the go. It combines modern technology with TIMEX’s trusted craftsmanship and American Legacy to give consumers more than just a watch,” Anupam Mathur, Head-Sales and Marketing, Timex Group India Limited, said in a statement.

TIMEX and BLINK have partnered to co-develop the “SOS” emergency technology for watches specifically made for the Indian market.

“The ‘SOS’ feature has been integrated to specifically address a key requirement in our country; while keeping it discreet enough to not affect the overall features and look of the watch,” added Somnath Meher (Co-Founder and CEO), BLINK.

The activity tracker uses Bluetooth technology to connect with your phone and track all day activity -- steps, distance, calories and sleep -- and claims to give the battery back-up of 10 days.

The watch, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, displays time and current battery level on its 0.9 OLED display. The activity tracker is exclusively available at authorised TIMEX stores from November 15.