Top 5 value-for-money smartphones under Rs 7,000

Buying a new smartphone can be really difficult, especially if your budget less than Rs 7,000. And there are a number of options to choose from. To ease your decision, here are top five value-for-money smartphones that are available under Rs 7,000 in the market.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

As expected, Xiaomi dominates this list as the Chinese handset company offers a variety of options for this category. One of the most popular models from Xiaomi is Redmi 4. The base variant of the phone, featuring 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage, is priced at Rs 6,999. It has a 5-inch HD display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 processor, with expandable storage option.

Redmi 4 features a 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera with Beauty mode and real-time filters. Fuelled by a 4,100mAh battery, the smartphone promises power for up to 2 days. On the software front, it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Redmi 5A is the latest budget offering from Xiaomi. With price starting at Rs 4,999 (introductory price) for the base variant (2GB of RAM + 16GB storage), Redmi 5A a 5-inch HD display, and runs Snapdragon 425 SoC under the hood. The top-end variant (3GB of RAM + 32GB storage) is priced at Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with the same camera features as the Redmi 4. The smartphone runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 which is the latest UI version. It is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 2

HMD Global’s most affordable offering in the market is the Nokia 2 that launched in India last November at Rs 6,999. Nokia 2 offers a 5-inch HD display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. For performance, the smartphone packs a Snapdragon 212 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of expandable storage. Its camera specs include an 8-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera.

More features include Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and a 4,100mAh battery offering up two days of juice. The smartphone also comes with IP52 certification which gives it drip protection. Nokia 2 also comes with three color combinations of options of Pewter / Black, Pewter / White, Copper / Black.

Moto C Plus

Motorola’s Moto C Plus is also a good option. Continuing with a compact size, Moto C Plus also has a 5-inch HD display and is available at Rs 6,999. Powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core SoC, the smartphone packs 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Optic wise, the smartphone offers an 8-megapixel camera on the rear end and a 2-megapixel camera for selfies.

The highlight of the smartphone is its 4,000mAh battery claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life. On the software front, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Moto C Plus also has three unique colour options of yellow and white including black.

Infinix Hot 4 Pro

Boasting a slightly larger HD display of 5.5-inch, Infinix Hot 4 Pro also retails at Rs 6,999. This price tag is for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Like the Moto C Plus, Infinix Hot 4 Pro also runs MediaTek MT6737 SoC at its heart.

In the photography department, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel camera up front. Infinix Hot 4 Pro runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow which is coupled with the company’s custom XOS UI. Power being its strong points, the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery.