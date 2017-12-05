Top bezel-less phones in India that you can buy under Rs 35,000

Full-screen smartphones or bezel-less smartphones are a hot new trend in 2017. The philosophy behind the bezel-less smartphones is delivering a larger screen without actually increasing the dimensions of the phone. From Apple iPhone X to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Note 8 phones, a slew of smartphones have gone bezel-less this year.

As more and more smartphone brands are joining the bezel-less bandwagon, the technology is gradually coming down to more affordable smartphones. In this list, we will talk about the phones that come with a full-screen and don’t really cost a bomb. We have skewed the list to the phones priced under Rs 35,000.

OnePlus 5T

Price: Starts at Rs 32,999

OnePlus’ latest ‘flagship killer’ is essentially an upgraded version of OnePlus 5, which debuted in India earlier this year. OnePlus 5T comes with more or less the same set of specifications as OnePlus 5, but has upgraded screen and camera performance.

OnePlus 5T has a gorgeous 6.01-inch edge-to-edge display with 1080×2160 screen resolution. Other key features of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 16MP + 20MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, and 3,330mAh battery.

Vivo V7+

Price: Rs 21,990

Launched this September, Vivo V7+ brings a combination of full-screen experience and high quality selfies. The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch FullVision display with 1440×720 pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

On the front, Vivo V7+ has a 24-megapixel selfie camera with portrait mode support. It runs on Qualcomm’s new 14nm-based 450 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card and is powered by a 3,225mAh battery.

Vivo also offers a more affordable version of its V7+ smartphone. Conveniently called Vivo V7, the smartphone is available for Rs 18,990.

Vivo V7 features 5.7-inch 18:9 display FullView Display, 24-megapixel selfie-camera, 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 450 SoC, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Both the phones come with OnePlus 5T-like facial recognition for biometric authentication.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Price: 35,999

Even though Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 hovers a little above our Rs 35,000 cut off mark, it’s one of the most beautiful full-screen smartphones in the market right now. Featuring an impressive a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio and a ceramic body, Mi MIX 2 is the successor to one of the first bezel-less phones, Mi MIX, which launched late last year.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 comes with a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with 2160×1080 resolution (FHD+). It has a 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 camera sensor, 4-axis OIS, large 1.25μm pixels and a 5MP front facing camera. It is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 SoC along with 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

Gionee M7 Power

Price: 16,999

Gionee is the latest brand to join the bezel-less smartphone bandwagon. Its M7 Power brings a combination a big battery life, edge-to-edge display, and impressive form factor.

Gionee M7 Power boasts of a 6-inch FullView display with HD resolution. It runs Gionee’s Amigo 5.0 custom skin on top of Android Nougat (v7.1.1) and is powered by a Snapdragon 435 SoC along with 4GB of RAM.

It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a big 5,000mAh battery.

LG Q6

Price: Rs 13,299

LG Q6 is one of the first smartphones to launch with an edge-to-edge display under Rs 20,000. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Other top features of the smartphone include 13MP primary camera, 5MP rear camera, and 3,000mAh battery.

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Price: 9,999

Still one of the most affordable full-screen smartphone in the market, Micromax’s Canvas Infinity is a pretty decent budget smartphone. While 5.7-inch edge-to-edge display is the main highlight of the phone, it also features a 16-megapixel front camera with Portrait mode.

On the back, it has a 13-megapixel camera. Other key features of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage, and 2,900mAh battery.

If you loved Micromax’s Canvas Infinity series, you may consider its latest Infinity Pro, which is priced at Rs 13,999.

Apart from an edge-to-edge screen, Canvas Infinity Pro also comes with Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery. It features a 16MP rear camera and a dual-camera setup consisting of 20MP and 8MP sensors.

Honor 9i

Price: Rs 17,999

The Honor 9i is another impressive full-screen smartphone under Rs 20,000. The smartphone features four cameras (two on the back and two on the front), a 5.9-inch FullView display with full HD+ resolution and custom EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

It features a 16MP dual-lens rear camera setup with flash. There is 13MP + 13MP front camera set-up at the front with “selfie toning” flash.