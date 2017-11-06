Twitter draws flak for censoring ‘bisexual’ search results
Twitter displayed no results on searching terms like #bisexual on the platform.tech Updated: Nov 06, 2017 15:09 IST
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has come under fire for censoring LGBTQ terms like “bisexual” on its platform. After the backlash, Twitter apologised to users for the error and promised a fix very soon.
According to The Verge on Monday, while updating its policies, the micro-blogging website also censored the “bisexual” hashtag under its adult content rules.
The biggest updates on the platform included abusive behaviour, self-harm, spam and related behaviours, graphic violence and adult content. Angry Twitterati posted against the move.
“If you search #bisexual and click on photos or news there are no results. This is bi-erasure. @Twitter has done this. We exist,” tweeted one user.
Dear @Twitter:— Kelley Clark Martin (@kelleytastic) November 6, 2017
We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it.#bisexualblackout #bierasure #bisexual #dobetter pic.twitter.com/erPJd0gGVA
@twitter Some people noticed search was fixed on certain terms. Still off on #bisexual as of 4:12a EST. pic.twitter.com/NVnuj1L2vq— Rich C (@herooftime8) November 6, 2017
Today @Twitter @TwitterSupport introduced a search filter blocking photo search on #bisexual and #bisexuality hashtags (among others). (1/2) pic.twitter.com/W2yGZ0BrXH— BiPrideUK (@BiPrideUK) November 4, 2017
The updates last week were part of revamp to Twitter’s policies surrounding online abuse.
Reacting to the latest controversy, Twitter posted: “We’ve identified an error with search results for certain terms. We apologize for this. We’re working quickly to resolve; will update soon”.
Earlier in October, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said that the social media platform would take a more aggressive stance in its rules and its enforcement of them.
Dorsey, in his announcement which was a response to the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest, said that the platform would develop new rules for things like unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorify violence.