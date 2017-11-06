 Twitter draws flak for censoring ‘bisexual’ search results | tech | Hindustan Times
Twitter draws flak for censoring ‘bisexual’ search results

Twitter displayed no results on searching terms like #bisexual on the platform.

tech Updated: Nov 06, 2017 15:09 IST
Twitter temporarily blocked terms like “bisexual” hashtag under its new adult content rules.
Twitter temporarily blocked terms like “bisexual” hashtag under its new adult content rules.(REUTERS)

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has come under fire for censoring LGBTQ terms like “bisexual” on its platform. After the backlash, Twitter apologised to users for the error and promised a fix very soon.

According to The Verge on Monday, while updating its policies, the micro-blogging website also censored the “bisexual” hashtag under its adult content rules.

The biggest updates on the platform included abusive behaviour, self-harm, spam and related behaviours, graphic violence and adult content. Angry Twitterati posted against the move.

“If you search #bisexual and click on photos or news there are no results. This is bi-erasure. @Twitter has done this. We exist,” tweeted one user.

The updates last week were part of revamp to Twitter’s policies surrounding online abuse.

Reacting to the latest controversy, Twitter posted: “We’ve identified an error with search results for certain terms. We apologize for this. We’re working quickly to resolve; will update soon”.

Earlier in October, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said that the social media platform would take a more aggressive stance in its rules and its enforcement of them.

Dorsey, in his announcement which was a response to the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest, said that the platform would develop new rules for things like unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorify violence.

