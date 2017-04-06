Twitter Lite launched in India first: Here is how to use it

Twitter on Thursday said it was releasing a lighter version of its platform, called Twitter Lite, first in India via a Progressive Web App to garner more users from the country as it suffers from poor cellular network connectivity.

In simple words, the new light version can be accessed from a web browser in contrast to the heavier app version available on iOS and Android that needs to be downloaded from either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. A Progressive Web App as the name suggests is web based and it uses modern web capabilities to deliver an app-like user experience.

According to the company, the new web-based interface “is a new mobile web experience accessible to anyone with a smartphone or tablet with a browser, optimized for speed with up to 30% faster launch times, reduces data usage up to 70% with data saver mode turned on, and takes up less than 1MB on mobile devices.”

The Lite interface, supported in six Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Kannada, will also provide push notifications and offline support. This means users will still be able to see earlier tweets on their feed till the time the internet is connected.

Twitter Lite will also provide Vodafone customers a customised timeline of top cricket-related Tweets available throughout the T20 season.

The picture shows the data saver mode on an iOS device. (Ht Photo)

Here is how to access the lighter version: 1) Open the browser on your mobile (Android or iOS)

2) You would need to visit mobile.twitter.com (the mobile site is the lighter interface)

3) If you are on Android, then the site will prompt to add it to the home screen

4) You can turn on the ‘data saver’ toggle by moving to the menu by clicking on the home button on the top left side of the screen

5) If you have added the ligher interface to the home screen, the it will automatically send notifications including cricket scores and updates.

6) Vodafone subscribers may receive an SMS alert with a link to the special curated timeline on Twitter Lite where you can get live updates on the T20 cricket season

7) In addition, on the Android platform, there’s no fear of missing out as you can choose to be alerted via push notifications to what’s happening in your Twitter network or what people are talking about during the T20 season.

8) Even when you temporarily lose connectivity, Twitter Lite will offer offline support, so you will never be interrupted while reviewing the latest cricket match updates in the specially curated Twitter timeline

