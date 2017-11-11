Twitter now lets you have 50-character display names

Twitter on Friday announced extending character count for display names on the platform. The move comes shortly after the company increased character count for tweets from 140 characters to 280 characters.

In its latest update, Twitter announced that starting today, users can have a username consisting of up to 50 characters, it said.

On Wednesday, Twitter notified that following the successful pilot phase of its character expansion move, it will officially be rolling out the feature to all languages where cramming was an issue, barring Japanese, Korean and Chinese.

In a blog post penned by the developers, Twitter claimed that while users stayed within the 140-character limit wherever possible and kept the brevity of the medium intact, certain issues required more comprehensive and structured tweets, thus enabling them to tweet easily and more often.

Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis. https://t.co/QBxx9Hnn1j — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 10, 2017

Furthermore, the increased count from 140 to 280 characters paved the way for better interaction and user engagement, as twitterers had more room to express themselves, it noted.

How to change your username on Twitter

On desktop, click on Profile icon > drop down menu > Settings and Privacy. Next, go to Account and update your new username, which is listed in the Username field. Click the Save changes.

On Android or iOS app, go to Settings and Privacy and tap Account. Tap username and enter your new username. Tap Done.