UC Browser returns to Google Play Store with ‘updated technical settings’

UC Browser reappeared on Google’s Play Store on Wednesday, a week after it was removed for not adhering to Google’s policies.

UC Web, the parent company, says the new version now adheres to Google rules.

“During the brief absence of UC Browser on Play Store, we continued to meticulously check our technical settings while also witnessing an uninterrupted passion of our users for the product, who looked upon the alternative version, UC Browser Mini, and made it to the top of ‘Free Apps’ category on the Play Store,” said Young Li, Head-International Business Department at Alibaba Mobile Business Group.

An alternative to Google Chrome, UC Browser is a popular mobile browser in India. The application is mainly known for its data compression technology that cuts mobile data usage.

UC Browser has more than 100 million monthly active users in India. According to a third-party tracker Statcounter, UC Browser enjoys 45% of the mobile browser segment. Earlier this month, UC Web announced the browser had gone past 500 million downloads.

Its mysterious disappearance from Google Play Store was initially linked with alleged “unhealthy” methods to promote the app installs. UC Web, however, turned down the allegation, stating that the app was not pulled out from Play Store for “misleading” and “malicious” promotions.

Here’s the new version of UC Browser. (UC Web)

“The exact reason for UC Browser’s unavailability on Google Play is because of a certain setting of UC Browser that was not in line with Google’s policy. The reason for the removal has nothing to do with alleged data security breach or malicious promotion,” the company had said in a statement.

“The allegations of misleading and malicious promotions by the said person are completely false and baseless,” the company added.