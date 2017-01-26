 Updated Aadhaar-based BHIM app hits Google Play Store | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Updated Aadhaar-based BHIM app hits Google Play Store

tech Updated: Jan 26, 2017 16:46 IST
IANS
The new version 1.2 offers enhanced security features and superior user experience which makes digital transactions much more safe and secure.

Aadhaar-based mobile payment app BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) is now available on Google Play Store with an updated version.

“We are pleased to launch the new upgrade for all BHIM users. We believe this will lead to higher acceptance among customers as well as merchants,” said AP Hota, MD and CEO, NPCI, in a statement.

Read: BHIM app review: Good effort but still messy

The key features of the latest version 1.2 includes addition of seven new languages apart from existing English and Hindi. “Pay to Aadhaar Number” has been introduced as a payment option wherein customer can transfer money to the Aadhaar number linked with beneficiaries’ bank account.

The new feature “SPAM Report” also help users to block unknown persons requesting for money.

