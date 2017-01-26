Vertu unveils flagship Android smartphone named Constellation with dual-SIM

If there is any handset-maker who creates fancy ornaments rather than simple phones, then it is UK-based Vertu.

Known for luxury smartphones, Vertu has showcased its latest Android flagship smartphone named Constellation and this is the first phone from the company’s stable to sport a dual-SIM, dual Standby feature that was first launched by Chinese hanset-maker Coolpad. Vertu has also put global Wi-Fi access from the world’s largest Wi-Fi network, iPass, in the device.

Read: Vertu launches new luxury handset

The Constellation sports a WQHD 5.5-inch AMOLED display which is protected by “a solid section of scratchproof, 140 carat 6th generation sapphire crystal.” The device is as usual handcrafted in England from anodized aluminum and finished with special leather from “family run tannery in Italy.”

The Vertu Constellation offers state-of-the-art security with secure call connections via Silent Circle. There is also Dolby Digital Plus-supported sound for its front-facing speakers on the top and bottom. Other fancy features include one-button access to Vertu’s 24-hour concierge service. (Vertu)

The Vertu Constellation offers state-of-the-art security with secure call connections via Silent Circle. There is also Dolby Digital Plus-supported sound for its front-facing speakers on the top and bottom. Other fancy features include one-button access to Vertu’s 24-hour concierge service.

Read: High quality meets high-tech with latest Vertu handset

At its core, the Constellation runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, along with 4GB of RAM. The device comes with 128GB of onboard storage and a microSD card expansion. On the camera front, the device features a 12-megapixel rear camera with large 1.55µm pixels for enhanced performance in low light conditions.

The camera delivers a superior imaging experience with 4K video support, slo-mo video capture and panorama features. The handset also has a 3,220mAh battery with USB Type-C port, and wireless charging. Also on the specs list is NFC, Bluetooth and the device runs Google Android™ 6.01 Marshmallow.

Read: Vertu Ti comes to India

The company has said that the Constellation will be available from its boutiques by mid-February. The company, however, didn’t reveal the official price of the device yet. Given that Vertu smartphones normally costs thousands of dollars, the Constellation probably won’t be any different.