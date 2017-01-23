Vivo’s V5 Plus selfie-phone launched at Rs 27,980 in India

Chinese handset-maker Vivo has launched its V5 Plus smartphone on Monday at a starting price of Rs 27,980.

The Vivo V5 Plus, which was unveiled globally last week along with V5 Lite, runs Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. However, the company’s entire focus with this smartphone seems to have been on its camera department.

In terms of camera, the Vivo V5 Plus comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera along with a LED Flash unit. At the front, the V5 Plus sports a dual camera setup at the front (20-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors)

This means that the Vivo V5 Plus can also produce ‘Bokeh’ effects just like the iPhone 7 Plus but only with the front camera. When it comes to memory, the Vivo V5 Plus comes with a in-built storage of 64GB expandable to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The V5 Plus draws power from a 3,160mAh battery that supports fast charging. In terms of connectivity options, the V5 Plus offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

The Vivo V5 Plus comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded right into the home button. Buyers can prebook it from January 24 and the first sale is on February 1. The smartphone will be available on all offline channels.

(with IANS inputs)