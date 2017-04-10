Vivo V5 Plus limited edition goes on sale in India on Flipkart

Vivo V5 Plus limited edition, the smartphone that was launched just before the IPL T20 cricket series began, has finally gone on sale in India.

The Vivo V5 Plus limited edition will be available across offline retail stores, Vivo exclusive stores and online on Flipkart at a price of Rs 25,990.

In contrast to the earlier launched Vivo V5 PLus, the limited edition sports the Matte Black colour and bears the IPL logo engraved on the rear panel. The Vivo V5 Plus was launched in January this year at a price of Rs 27,980.

Vivo V5 Plus Limited Edition specifications Display: 5.50-inch

Processor: 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

RAM: 4GB RAM

Front Cameras: 20-megapixel and a 8-megapixel setup

Rear Camera: 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

Operating system: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Storage: 64GB (not expandable)

Battery: 3,055 mAh

There are no other specification difference with the limited edition. To recall, the Vivo V5 Plus comes with a dual camera setup in the front. While one of the lenses sports 20-megapixels, the other sports 8-megapixels. front camera

The dual-SIM Marshmallow-running Vivo V5 Plus comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. The phone, which has a 5.5-inch display, runs a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC that’s coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, the Vivo V5 Plus comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage and cannot be expanded. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS connectivity options. The Vivo V5 Plus draws power from a 3,055mAh battery in India.