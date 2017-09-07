Vivo V7+ with 24-megapixel selfie camera launched, priced at Rs 21,990

Vivo on Thursday launched its V7+ smartphone in India. Aimed at selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone is priced at Rs 21,990 and will be up for pre-booking from today. The first sale of the smartphone will take place on September 15. The Vivo V7+ is available in Matte Black and Champagne Gold colour options.

Vivo V7+ Specifications, Features

The Vivo V7+ comes with a 5.99-inch FullVision display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. With an 18:9 aspect screen ratio, the Vivo V7+ has joined a rare league of smartphones including LG G6, LG Q6, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Micromax Canvas Infinity.

The new Vivo phone runs Android 7.1-based Funtouch OS 3.2 and is powered by a Qualcomm’s new 14nm-based 450 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The highlight of the smartphone is the camera. It sports a 24-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is capable of delivering a Bokeh effect (DSLR-like depth-of-field). It comes with a face beauty mode that works for selfies as well as video calls third-party apps. On the back, it has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus ( PDAF) and LED flash. The camera also supports following modes – HDR, Professional, Timelapse, Panaroma, Ultra HD and Slow motion.

The smartphone comes with a Hi-Fi chip for improved audio experience. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (nano + nano), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and microUSB. The smartphone is powered by a 3225mAh battery.

It comes preloaded with apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google Duo. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.