Vivo V7 with 5.7-inch FullView Display, 24-megapixel selfie camera launched

Vivo on Monday launched a new smartphone, the ‘Vivo V7’, in India. Priced at Rs 18,990, the smartphone will go up for pre-order today and become available on Flipkart from November 24. The company is offering the Vivo V7 in colour options of Matte Black and Champagne Gold.

Vivo V7 is essentially a stripped-down version of the Vivo V7+, launched here in September. Vivo V7+ comes with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, 5.99-inch FullVision display and 4GB RAM. The smartphone is available online for Rs 21,990.

Vivo V7: Specifications and features

The smartphone sports a metal body design with an edge-to-edge display on the front. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Vivo V7 comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display FullView Display with 84.4% screen-to-body ratio and 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection.

Apart from near bezel-less screen, another highlight of the smartphone is its 24-megapixel front-facing camera that comes with modes such as live photo and portrait bokeh (DSLR-like shallow depth-of-field effect). The front-camera is also accompanied by a flash.

On the back, the Vivo V7 has a 16-megapixel camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus, slow motion and professional modes. The camera can also take 64-megapixel high-resolution photos.

Vivo V7: Key Specs 5.7-inch 18:9 display

24MP Front Camera, 16MP Rear Camera

Snapdragon 450 SoC + 4GB RAM

3,000mAh battery

The phone runs on a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes with 32GB of built-in storage, expandable via a microSD card. It runs on the Android Nougat 7.1.2-based Funtouch OS 3.2.

Other key features of the smartphone are a 3,000mAh battery, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, WiFi, and OnePlus 5T-like facial recognition for biometric authentication.