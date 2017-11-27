VMware objects to Microsoft’s new Azure migration service

Microsoft last week announced a new service to help existing on-premises VMware workloads move to Azure Cloud. VMware, however, has objected to the new service, saying it was developed without collaborating with the company. The cloud infrastructure firm added that Microsoft’s new offering is neither certified nor supported by VMware.

“Recently, Microsoft announced preview of VMware virtualization on Azure, a bare-metal solution that is stated to run a VMware stack on Azure hardware, co-located with other Azure services in partnership with VMware-certified partners. No VMware-certified partner names have been mentioned nor have any partners collaborated with VMware in engineering this offering. This offering has been developed independent of VMware, and is neither certified nor supported by VMware,” Ajay Patel Senior Vice President, Product Development, Cloud Services, VMware wrote in a blog post.

“Microsoft’s stated intention is to enable this as an intermediary migration solution and not as a solution architected for running enterprise workloads in production. Microsoft recognizing the leadership position of VMware’s offering and exploring support for VMware on Azure as a superior and necessary solution for customers over Hyper-V or native Azure Stack environments is understandable but, we do not believe this approach will offer customers a good solution to their hybrid or multi-cloud future.”

Earlier, Microsoft said that its new offering will allow migrating VMware-based applications to Azure, integrating with Azure, and deploying VMware virtualisation on Azure hardware.

“On November 27, Azure Migrate, a free service, will be broadly available to all Azure customers. While most cloud vendors offer single server migration capabilities, ‘Azure Migrate’ helps you through the journey of migrating an entire multi-server application,” said the company in a blog post.

“Azure Migrate” will help VMware customers through the journey of migrating an entire multi-server application.

“There are many Azure services that you can use together with VMware workloads without any migration or deployment, enabling you to keep your entire environment secure and well-managed across cloud and on-premises,” said Corey Sanders, Director of Compute, Azure.

Azure Migrate can discover on-premises VMware-based applications without requiring any changes to the VMware environment. Azure is the Hybrid Cloud that enables consistency across application development, management, security, data, and identity.

