Vodafone to launch VoLTE services in India in January

Vodafone India on Tuesday confirmed the roll-out of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services beginning January 2018.

In the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time, the company said in a statement.

“Vodafone is getting future ready with the advent of newer technologies and digital services. The introduction of VoLTE will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our data strong network,” said Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India.

Vodafone says its new service will enable HD quality voice calls along with faster call set up time. The operator also announced that Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers will experience VoLTE (Voice over LTE) services for free.

Vodafone’s announcement comes after Airtel debuted its 4G VoLTE services in Mumbai in September this year. The operator has so far rolled out VoLTE services in multiple circles such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vodafone will be the third telecom operator in India to offer VoLTE services after Airtel and Reliance Jio.