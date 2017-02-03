Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, 2GB RAM variant flash sale: You just have 3 hours to get one

Have you been waiting for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4’s 2GB RAM variant? Your chance to grab one comes today afternoon as the company is holding its next flash sale from 12 PM where for the first time all three variants of the phone will be available on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s Mi.com.

https://t.co/opF7ky1kMn - The best just got better with #RedmiNote4, available at 12pm in both Gold and Dark Grey (2+32/3+32/4+64)! RT NOW! pic.twitter.com/rwdYEhfkFW — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 3, 2017

Last month, Xiaomi launched the Note 4 in three variants priced attractively starting at Rs 9,999 for the 2GGB RAM variant. The other variants are -- a 3GB RAM/32GB storage option at Rs 10,999 and a 4GB/64GB storage option at Rs 12,999. All of the variants have the Qualcomm Sanpdragon 625 processor.

Earlier the company had claimed that it had sold more than 2.5 lakh Redmi Note 4 handsets in 10 minutes on January 23 -- the first time the smartphone went on sale.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi searched more than Alia, Virat, Ranbir on Google

Lots of efforts & time were invested in making the best, better especially in the camera department of #RedmiNote4! Time to click more! pic.twitter.com/BytmOWZCjl — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 1, 2017

“The first sale of Redmi Note 4 witnessed more than 3x and 5x quantity of the first sale of Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3 respectively,” the company said in a statement. Xiaomi, which crossed $1 billion in revenue in 2016, had sold nearly 3.5 million Redmi Note 3 devices. Redmi Note 4 was next available on January 30 but no official figures have been released.

In both the China and the India editions, the Redmi Note 4,which comes with a dual-SIM setup, houses the latest MIUI 8 running on Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch fHD display. The Chinese variants have a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU as its SoC.

Read: Xiaomi India crosses $1 billion in revenue in 2016

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery.