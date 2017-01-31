Want that Xiaomi Redmi Note 4? Next flash sale on Feb 3

Have you been waiting to grab the Redmi Note 4? Have you lost your chance or have been out-typed for pace on the day of the first sale?

Not an issue as the next sale of the Redmi Note 4 is on February 3 and it starts at 12 noon. According to Xiaomi, it has already sold nearly 2.5 million units of the Redmi Note 4 combined on Flipkart and Mi.com.

However, the flash sale offers only the gold and grey colour options on Flipkart. The ‘matte black’ variant is still not available. The company is also sticking with the 3GB RAM +32 GB storage version which is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version, priced at Rs 12,999. Xiaomi’s base variant for Redmi Note 4 has 2GB RAM+32GB storage, and costs Rs 9,999, but that version is yet to go on sale.

In both the China and the India editions, the Redmi Note 4,which comes with a dual-SIM setup, houses the latest MIUI 8 running on Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch fHD display. The Chinese variants have a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU as its SoC.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery.