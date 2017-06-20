 Webcams turn into new cyber security threat worldwide | tech | Hindustan Times
Webcams turn into new cyber security threat worldwide

tech Updated: Jun 20, 2017 15:11 IST
Webcams
Foscam has allegedly a history of bugs allowing access to video feeds on IP cameras and baby monitors.(File Photo)

Webcams which are employed for multiple applications both at personal and organisational levels have turned into new cyber security threats, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to a report titled “Vulnerabilities in Foscam IP Cameras” by Finland-based cyber security firm F-Secure, multiple vulnerabilities are plaguing tens of thousands of web-connected cameras around the globe.

The researchers found a total of 18 vulnerabilities in these webcams, and stated that an attacker can view the video feed, control the camera operation and upload and download files from the built-in FTP server.

“Foscam-made IP cameras have multiple vulnerabilities that can lead to full device compromise,” the report claimed.

“An unauthenticated attacker can persistently compromise these cameras by employing a number of different methods leading to full loss of confidentiality, integrity and availability, depending on the actions of the attacker,” it added.

F-secure notified Foscam about the vulnerabilities but received no response.

According to F-secure, Foscam has allegedly a history of bugs allowing access to video feeds on IP cameras and baby monitors.

