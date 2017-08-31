WhatsApp services down, users take to Twitter to share ordeal

Services of the instant messaging app, WhatsApp Messenger, were interrupted for many users on Thursday evening.

People were unable to send or receive messages on the Facebook-owned chat app, according to multiple users.

The outage comes barely five days after Facebook and its photo-sharing service Instagram faced a similar outage on Saturday.

The website Down Detector, which tracks social comments around a certain topic to monitor outages across the globe, reported huge problems in northern Europe, Mexico and Brazil, with some issues elsewhere. Some users in India were also unable to receive or send messages.

The vast majority of WhatsApp issues are with connection, with some 60% of users experiencing connectivity problems, according to Down Detector.

If you are among those facing the same problem, take a look at some Twitter reactions while you wait.

Me: *happily talking on whatsapp!*

whatsapp: let me get into the annoying mode and mess this chat! #WhatsAppDown — shreyansh raj (@shreyanshraj) August 31, 2017

Whatsapp is down. You don't know what you've got till it's gone. pic.twitter.com/sNf2X64OoB — Adam R Jenkins (@adamrjenks) August 31, 2017