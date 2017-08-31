 WhatsApp services down, users take to Twitter to share ordeal | tech | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 31, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

WhatsApp services down, users take to Twitter to share ordeal

Issues were reported from northern Europe, Mexico, Brazil as well as India.

tech Updated: Aug 31, 2017 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
The Facebook-owned chat app has stopped sending or receiving messages, according to multiple users.
The Facebook-owned chat app has stopped sending or receiving messages, according to multiple users.(File)

Services of the instant messaging app, WhatsApp Messenger, were interrupted for many users on Thursday evening.

People were unable to send or receive messages on the Facebook-owned chat app, according to multiple users.

The outage comes barely five days after Facebook and its photo-sharing service Instagram faced a similar outage on Saturday.

The website Down Detector, which tracks social comments around a certain topic to monitor outages across the globe, reported huge problems in northern Europe, Mexico and Brazil, with some issues elsewhere. Some users in India were also unable to receive or send messages.

The vast majority of WhatsApp issues are with connection, with some 60% of users experiencing connectivity problems, according to Down Detector.

If you are among those facing the same problem, take a look at some Twitter reactions while you wait.

more from tech
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you