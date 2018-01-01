WhatsApp experiences brief outage as world brings in New Year

WhatsApp users across the globe experienced a brief outage on Monday as the wold brought in the New Year amid celebrations and greetings.

A spokesperson of the messaging platforms said the issue had been resolved shortly after the outage. “We apologise for the inconvenience,” the WhatsApp spokesperson said.

Users earlier reported WhatsApp had gone down in India and several other parts of the world. People were expressing their anger on social media for being unable to wish and greet their friends and families for New Year.

The outage began just around the midnight, according to several users on Twitter. WhatsApp had faced similar outage in 2015 on the New Year’s Eve.

Downdetector.in, a website that tracks outages of internet services, reported a big spike in number of outages around midnight. According to its Live Outage Maps, WhatsApp services were down in several parts of India and Europe.

Another outage tracking platform, Outage.report, revealed more than 3,000 reports of WhatsApp outage.