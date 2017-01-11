WhatsApp for Android may soon get GIF library, increased media-sharing limit

If you are an Android user, then you may soon get a new GIF library for your favourite messaging app WhatsApp. Further, you might even get a increased media sharing limit to around 30 from the current 10.

The two new features are already available in the beta version 2.17.6 for Android. iOS users got GIF support within the app in November, 2016.

However, Android users could only send or receive emojis only if they had them stored in the their device. Now, Android users can access Giphy library (TENOR for some users) right from within the WhatsApp app and send them to friends. The GIF icon can be accessed when you tap on the emoji icon next to the text bar. It is available at the bottom of the smiley window.

The addition of the GIF library is expected to add to the rising numbers of WhatsApp users in India and also increase engagement time on the app.

Coming to the increased media sharing feature, the new limit of 30 will indeed turn the frown upside down for many users who were frustrated with the earlier limit of 10. Media sharing is also expected to see a rise after the feature goes live.

Other reports and leaks suggest that WhatsApp is also working on a new ‘Status’ tab update, which could allow users to share Stories in this space, similar to how it works on Snapchat. WhatsApp users will be able to see how many of their friends have seen the Stories, and just like on Snapchat these will disappear after 24 hours.