WhatsApp’s new update lets iPhone users play YouTube videos within chats

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update to its iOS application that allows users to play YouTube videos right within the instant messaging app. The update also allows users to navigate to other chats while watching the video.

The information regarding the new WhatsApp update Version 2.17.81 was published on AppStore and first spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp Beta programmes, on Tuesday.

“When you receive a link to a YouTube video, you can now play it right within WhatsApp. With picture-in-picture, you can also keep watching the video while you navigate to another chat,” the new update read on AppStore.

Earlier, when users clicked on the link, the YouTube video would open in YouTube app installed on the smartphones. The latest update can also help you record long messages with ease.

“Want to easily record long Voice Messages? When recording a Voice Message, just swipe up to lock recording so you can continue to record without keeping your finger down,” read the description.

Apparently, the YouTube feature in WhatsApp is currently disabled and it would soon enable it from the server. WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to quickly switch from voice to video call while the voice call is in progress.

According to WABetaInfo, in the new Android update, WhatsApp is developing a new button that will allow users to quickly switch from voice to video call without stopping the voice call in progress. The recipient, however, will be able to reject the upcoming video call if he or she wants. “WhatsApp is also testing a feature that will allow to direcly mute a video,” the report added.

WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and 1.2 billion users worldwide.