WhatsApp to soon let you switch to video during a voice call

WhatsApp has long been rumoured to be working on a feature that allows users to switch to video calls during a voice call. Now, this feature seems closer to reality as WhatsApp has rolled out a new call switch button in its latest beta version for Android.

WhatsApp Beta version 2.18.4 has a dedicated icon that allows users to switch to video calls during voice calls, reported WABetainfo.com, a website that monitors the latest beta versions of WhatsApp.

According to the website, the feature is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 and above.

Do note that this feature is still part of beta versions which do not necessarily make it to the final version that are rolled out for users. But considering this is not the first instance we have come across this feature, it seems highly likely it will be available sooner than later.

You can, however, try out this feature by simply downloading WhatsApp beta. While you can download an APK from here, you can also join Google Play Beta programme to be an early tester.

Apart from a dedicated video call switch button, WhatsApp is said to be working on a range of new features. For instance, it will soon support Instagram Stories. Facebook has confirmed it is testing a new feature with small group of users allowing them to post their Instagram “Stories” directly as WhatsApp Status.

Another most sought after feature WhatsApp is working on is group video and voice calls. In one of the older versions of WhatsApp beta references for group video and voice calls were spotted. According to reports, this WhatsApp is expected to be available early this year.