Will the Google Pixel 2, just like Samsung Galaxy S8, come with Snapdragon 835 SoC?

Google Pixel 2, the next instalment from the internet giant’s stable, may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor just like the SoC of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ in turn threating mid-range flagship killers such as the OnePlus 5 and Xiaomi Mi 6.

While a lot of speculations are on the rise, the choice of SoC will pitch OnePlus and Xiaomi directly against Google and the latter might end up losing the bet.

Codenamed Muskie and Walleye, the next Google Pixel smartphones are also expected to come with bendable OLED displays just like Samsung Galaxy S8. Reports suggest that Google has placed an order worth $880 million of OLED displays with LG’s Display arm.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ already comes with OLED screens and Samsung is also expected to ship OLED displays for Apple which again rumour suggests the iPhone-maker will use in its forthcoming 10th anniversary edition iPhone 8 or iPhone X. The order, as reports suggest, is worth 70 million in terms of volume.

Read more

Muskie, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to run on Android operating system as spotted on Android Open Source Project last week. Further, the smartphone is expected to come packed with a much improve camera hardware when compared to the previously announce Pixel smartphones and the key focus of the Pixel 2 camera set up is going to be on enhancing the low-light photography.

Speculations are also such that the Pixel 2 is reported to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack. Pixel 2 is also expected to sport a whole new look and come packed with an upgraded design with a waterproof body and premium metallic finish. Keep tuned in at HT Tech for more updates on the Google Pixel 2.