Will you buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 post the Note 7 fiasco?

Would you buy the new Samsung Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8+ that was unveiled by the Korean electronics giant last month in an event in New York?

If Samsung has to be believed, then consumers are already lining up to buy the device. The company, according to reports, has claimed that its latest flagship is proving to be more popular than the Galaxy S7 in the US.

Samsung also claimed that consumers are opting more for the larger-screened S8+ over the Galaxy S8. In South Korea, the company claimed that the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have broken all records to register more than 550,000 units for pre-order in two days.

Samsung in an emailed statement to CNBC said that the Galaxy S8 is already seeing a “double digit growth”, meaning 10% at the least, over last year in terms of pre-orders in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S8 specifications Size: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm

Weight: 155 grammes

Water/dust resistance: IP68

Display: 5.8-inch QuadHD display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution) with 570 pixels per inch (ppi)

Storage: 64 GB internal storage with microSD card support to 256GB

Memory: 4GB RAM

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Exynos processor in international editions

Camera: 12-megapixel dual pixel camera with LED Flash, 8-megapixel front camera

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Battery: 3,000 mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, USB-C, GPS, 4G and VoLTE support

However, India may unfold a different story for Samsung. Hindustan Times carried out a Twitter poll for a day and the results were slightly negative possibly factoring the Note 7 fiasco and the price as a concern.

But to Samsung’s defence, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus comes with a lot of innovations, top of the line processor and good security features with iris scanner. The company has also set up a new battery testing lab to avoid Note 7-like disasters. Before the launch, rumours were making rounds that the company might give the phones to consumers with a unconditional return policy as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ specifications Size: 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm

Weight: 173 grammes

Water/dust resistance: IP68

Display: 6.2-inch QuadHD display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution) with 529 pixels per inch (ppi)

Storage: 64 GB internal storage with microSD card support to 256GB

Memory: 4GB RAM

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Exynos processor in international editions

Camera: 12-megapixel dual pixel camera with LED Flash, 8-megapixel front camera

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Battery: 3,500 mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, USB-C, GPS, 4G and VoLTE support

Last year, Samsung faced a harrowing time with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 as the products caught fire and finally had to scraped even after a recall initiated by Samsung.