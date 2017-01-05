 Xiaomi India crosses $1 billion in revenue in 2016 | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Xiaomi India crosses $1 billion in revenue in 2016

tech Updated: Jan 05, 2017 14:11 IST
New Delhi
New Delhi
IANS
Highlight Story

The announcement came shortly after Xiaomi said it sold more than one million smartphones in the country in 18 days and over two million smartphones for the first time in third quarter of 2016, with nearly 150 per cent year-on-year growth.

Xiaomi India on Thursday announced that it has crossed $1 billion in revenue in 2016 within the first two years of its operations in India -- making it a first in the domestic industry.

The announcement came shortly after Xiaomi said it sold more than one million smartphones in the country in 18 days and over two million smartphones for the first time in third quarter of 2016, with nearly 150 per cent year-on-year growth.

“This achievement is a great motivation for us to deliver even more high-quality, disruptive products in the coming year,” said Manu Jain, India Head, Xiaomi, in a statement.

Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3 are contributing significantly to the online smartphone market with nearly 50 per cent market share among top 10 phones in the country, the company said.

tags

more from tech

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<