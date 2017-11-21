Xiaomi launches ‘Made in India’ Mi Power Bank 2i series, prices start at Rs 799

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched a new series of power banks that have been locally manufactured. The company also announced a partnership with HiPad to open its third manufacturing facility in the country.

The company has two smartphone manufacturing plants in Sri City and Andhra Pradesh. Xiaomi claims that more than 95% of its smartphones sold in India are assembled locally.

Spread across 2.3 lakh square feet, the new manufacturing facility is located in Noida and is exclusively dedicated to the manufacturing of power banks , which Xioami describes as the second biggest portfolio in India after smartphones.

Xiaomi’s new powerbanks ‘Mi Power Bank 2i’ come in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity. The two powerbanks are priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1,499 respectively. Power Bank 2i will be available at 12 noon on Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting November 23 2017. Following that, Power Bank 2i will also go on sale across Mi Preferred Partner stores and all Large Format Retail partners in December.

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i features double anodized aluminium design and is 14.2mm slim. Boasting up to 85% conversion rate, it can charge a standard smartphone multiple times. For instance, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can charge Mi A1 up to 2.2 times or Redmi Note 4 up to 1.5 times.

The higher-capacity 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i features a polycarbonate case and boasts Quick Charge 3.0 and a conversion rate of up to 85%.

Unlike other powerbanks in the market, Xiaomi’s Mi Power Bank 2i feature lithium polymer batteries and dual USB outputs.

“Mi Power Bank 2i has nine layers of world-class circuit chip protection, with adopted USB smart-control chips and charging/discharging chips built by Texas Instruments. While also ensuring safety, it also improves charging conversion rates and stabilises discharging voltage. All Xiaomi power banks go through 9 layers of stringent quality testing, and 3 levels of process inspection at each stage,” Xiaomi said in a release.