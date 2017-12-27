Xiaomi now lets you track phone repair status online: Here’s how it works

Xiaomi has introduced a new tracking service for device’s repair status. This essentially means a user can track their repair status online just like they’d do for delivery of an item.

“It is one of its kind and very few platforms in India have deployed it. You usually call the service center executive to know the status of your device given for repair. Now with the help of service order status, you can easily track your device and know its service status online,” said the company in a forum post.

To track your Xiaomi device using service order status, here’s what you need to do.

Visit Xiaomi’s Service order status page. Enter your phone /order/service/IMEI/Sn number. Click on “confirm” to receive an OTP on your registered phone number. Verify the OTP and hit “submit.” “You will get the status of your service order along with the details of your device,” according to Xiaomi.

Here’s how to track repair request online (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has also listed out a few service status terms and what they actually mean. For instance, under inspection means your device is being checked. Work in Progress means your device is still being repaired.

Xiaomi’s new service comes shortly after the company launched Redmi 5A for the offline market. The company is selling the 3GB RAM variant of the phone at Rs 7,499. The smartphone is available across Mi Preferred Partner stores.