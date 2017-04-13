Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale on Mi.com, Amazon today: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the latest budget smartphone from the Chinese handset-maker’s stable, will go on sale on Thursday afternoon on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

The Redmi 4A, which is priced at Rs 5,999 and comes in grey, gold and rose gold colur options, comes with a 5-inch LCD dsiplay, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which draws power from a 3,120 mAh battery, supports dual-SIMs with 4G VoLTE support. However the SIM slot is a hybrid which means that users can either choose to use the combination of two SIM cards or one SIM card with a microSD (128GB).

In terms of optics, the Android 6.0 Marshmallow-running Xiaomi Redmi 4A comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter.

Xiaomi already has set record sale numbers with its earlier release -- the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.