Xiaomi Redmi 5A launched in India, price starts at Rs 4,999: Specifications, features

Xiaomi on Thursday launched a new smartphone, Redmi 5A, in India. Touted as ‘desh ka smartphone’, it is available in two variants – 2GB of RAM and 16GB built-in storage and 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The two models are priced at Rs 4,999 (for the first five million units, post which it will be available for Rs 5,999) and Rs 6,999 respectively.

A successor to the popular Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the smartphone will be available from December 7 via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores followed by offline retail stores including Mi Preferred Partners in the subsequent weeks.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Specifications, features

Redmi 5A resembles the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Y1, featuring a metallic matte finish. It will be available in three colour options – Dark grey, gold and Rose Gold.

Xiaomi’s new smartphone has a 5-inch HD display. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Global custom ROM and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Key Specifications 5 inch HD display

13MP rear camera + 5MP front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage

3,000mAh battery

It has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), and 5-element lens. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with Xiaomi’s beautification filter.

The smartphone comes with dual-SIM support along with a dedicated microSD card slot (expandable up to 128GB). It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A vs competition

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A will be competing with the likes of Moto C Plus and Nokia 2 among other popular under-Rs 7,000 smartphones.

Priced at Rs 6,999, Moto C Plus comes with a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has 16GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage via a microSD card.

Other important features of the phone include 8-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera, 4,000mAh battery and dual-SIM support.

HMD Global’s Nokia 2 is also available online for Rs 6,999. The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor and 1GB of RAM. The smartphone has 16GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage via a microSD card.

Other key features of the phone include 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, 4,100mAh battery and dual-SIM support.