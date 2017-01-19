Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart

Chinese handset-maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched its next model of its Redmi series -- the Redmi Note 4 -- at a starting price of Rs 9,999 on domestic e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device will go on sale from January 23.

The Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants -- a 2GB RAM/32GB storage version at Rs 9,999; a 3GB RAM/32GB storage option at Rs 10,999 and a 4GB/64GB storage option at Rs 12,999. All of the variants have the Qualcomm Sanpdragon 625 processor.

The new Redmi Note 4 was expected to come with better camera among other incremental upgrades. The phone was launched in China with a MediaTek deca-core processor.

In both the China and the India editions, the Redmi Note 4,which comes with a dual-SIM setup, houses the latest MIUI 8 running on Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch fHD display. The Chinese variants have a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU as its SoC.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery.