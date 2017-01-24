 Xiaomi sells over 2.5 lakh Redmi Note 4 phones in 10 minutes | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Xiaomi sells over 2.5 lakh Redmi Note 4 phones in 10 minutes

tech Updated: Jan 24, 2017 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

The Redmi Note 4 went on sale on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s online store Mi.com and the company claims that this is the fastest and the largest sale of a smartphone online.

Chinese handset-maker Xiaomi on Tuesday claimed that it sold more than 2.5 lakh Redmi Note 4 handsets in 10 minutes on January 23 -- the first time the smartphone went on sale.

The Redmi Note 4 went on sale on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s online store Mi.com and the company claims that this is the fastest and the largest sale of a smartphone online.

“The first sale of Redmi Note 4 witnessed more than 3x and 5x quantity of the first sale of Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3 respectively,” the company said in a statement. Xiaomi, which crossed $1 billion in revenue in 2016, had sold nearly 3.5 million Redmi Note 3 devices.

Read: Homesick Hugo Barra leaves: Xiaomi loses its most visible global face

Redmi Note 4 will be next available on Jan 30, 2016 on Flipkart and February 03, 2016 on Mi.com starting at Rs 9,999 (2GB RAM + 32GB Flash), Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB Flash) and Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB Flash). All of the variants have the Qualcomm Sanpdragon 625 processor.

The new Redmi Note 4 was expected to come with better camera among other incremental upgrades. The phone was launched in China with a MediaTek deca-core processor.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale on Flipkart, Mi online store in India today

In both the China and the India editions, the Redmi Note 4,which comes with a dual-SIM setup, houses the latest MIUI 8 running on Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch fHD display. The Chinese variants have a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU as its SoC.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi searched more than Alia, Virat, Ranbir on Google

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery.

tags

more from tech

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you