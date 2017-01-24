Xiaomi sells over 2.5 lakh Redmi Note 4 phones in 10 minutes

Chinese handset-maker Xiaomi on Tuesday claimed that it sold more than 2.5 lakh Redmi Note 4 handsets in 10 minutes on January 23 -- the first time the smartphone went on sale.

The Redmi Note 4 went on sale on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s online store Mi.com and the company claims that this is the fastest and the largest sale of a smartphone online.

“The first sale of Redmi Note 4 witnessed more than 3x and 5x quantity of the first sale of Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3 respectively,” the company said in a statement. Xiaomi, which crossed $1 billion in revenue in 2016, had sold nearly 3.5 million Redmi Note 3 devices.

Redmi Note 4 will be next available on Jan 30, 2016 on Flipkart and February 03, 2016 on Mi.com starting at Rs 9,999 (2GB RAM + 32GB Flash), Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB Flash) and Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB Flash). All of the variants have the Qualcomm Sanpdragon 625 processor.

The new Redmi Note 4 was expected to come with better camera among other incremental upgrades. The phone was launched in China with a MediaTek deca-core processor.

In both the China and the India editions, the Redmi Note 4,which comes with a dual-SIM setup, houses the latest MIUI 8 running on Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch fHD display. The Chinese variants have a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU as its SoC.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The 5-megapixel front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery.