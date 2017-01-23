Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale on Flipkart, Mi online store in India today

Chinese handset-maker Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 smartphone that was launched on last Friday will go on sale in India on Monday afternoon on Flipkart’s website and at Xiaomi’s online store -- Mi.com.

Xiaomi has launched three variants of the Redmi Note 4, after enjoying huge success with its predecessor Redmi Note 3, at a starting price of Rs 9,999 -- the variant that sports the 2GB RAM/32 GB storage option. The 3GB RAM/32 GB storage option is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB/64 GB storage option is priced at Rs 12,999.

The Redmi Note 4 is currently available in Grey, Gold and Silver colour options with the Matte Black coming soon.

In terms of actual specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in a metal unibody design with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. At its core, the Redmi Note 4 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which comes with Adreno 506 GPU.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8-based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the SKU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4’s rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. The Redmi Note 4 draws power from a 4,100 mAh battery.