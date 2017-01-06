ZTE Blade V8 with dual camera setup unveiled at CES 2017

ZTE has launched a new smartphone, V8 with dual camera, at CES 2017.

Called, ZTE Blade V8, the device features a dual rear camera set up of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel. It comes in two variants - 2GB of RAM with 16 GB of internal storage, and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage.

The Blade V8 features a meta body and a 5.2-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a octa-core Snapdragon 435 64 bit processor, which is clubbed with 2GB/3GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. The smartphone runs on latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system along with ZTE’s MiFavor 4.0 UI on top backed up by a non removable battery of 2,730 mAh.

Both the variants of Blade V8 come with expendable memory via a micro SD card. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel. On the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It is only 7.7 mm thick and will features a fingerprint scanner on the home button on the front of the device.

Connectivity options of the device include 4G LTE, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 Type-C port and GPS.

The company has also announced another smartphone with dual camera setup - ZTE Blade V8 Pro priced at $230 which is approximately priced at Rs 15,620. The ZTE Blade V8 Pro features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display offering 401 PPI pixel density. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953) processor, which is clubbed with 3GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is backed by a 3140 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 technology. The device comes with dual SIM dual standby support and measures at 155.96x76.96x9.14 mm and weighs around 185 grams.

The Blade V8 Pro comes with 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB by a micro SD card. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup of two 13-megapixel sensors with LED flash and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The device also features an oval shaped fingerprint sensor embedded on the home button on the front. Connectivity options of the device include 4G LTE, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 Type-C port and NFC.

However, the price of the new device is yet to revealed.