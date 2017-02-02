 18 fresh swine flu cases reported in Telangana | telangana | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 02, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

18 fresh swine flu cases reported in Telangana

telangana Updated: Feb 02, 2017 21:03 IST
PTI, Hyderabad
swine flu

Eighty-five cases were tested for swine flu on Wednesday and 18 of them came positive for the deadly virus, a bulletin on swine flu issued by the State Government said here on Thursday.(Shutterstock)

Eighteen fresh positive cases of swine flu have been reported in Telangana, where 13 people have succumbed to the H1N1 virus and other complications since August 1 last year.

Eighty-five cases were tested for swine flu on Wednesday and 18 of them came positive for the deadly virus, a bulletin on swine flu issued by the State Government said here on Thursday.

It said 250 cases among 3,696 samples tested since August 1 last year were found positive for the virus.

No death was reported on Wednesday, it said.

Sufficient stock of medicines and testing kits were available in the State, it said.

The bulletin advised citizens to take precautions upon first symptoms of swine flu like high fever, sneezing, cough and body pain.

tags

more from telangana

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you