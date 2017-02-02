18 fresh swine flu cases reported in Telangana

Eighteen fresh positive cases of swine flu have been reported in Telangana, where 13 people have succumbed to the H1N1 virus and other complications since August 1 last year.

Eighty-five cases were tested for swine flu on Wednesday and 18 of them came positive for the deadly virus, a bulletin on swine flu issued by the State Government said here on Thursday.

It said 250 cases among 3,696 samples tested since August 1 last year were found positive for the virus.

No death was reported on Wednesday, it said.

Sufficient stock of medicines and testing kits were available in the State, it said.

The bulletin advised citizens to take precautions upon first symptoms of swine flu like high fever, sneezing, cough and body pain.