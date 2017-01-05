Hyderabad police solve Rs 12 crore gold heist, arrest six dacoits

The Cyberabad police on Wednesday busted the sensational gold robbery at a finance company on the outskirts of Hyderabad on December 28 and arrested six dacoits in Latur in Maharashtra.

Police said the armed gangsters were arrested as they were fleeing to Mumbai from a hideout.

The police also recovered the entire booty of 42 kg of gold worth over Rs 12 crore from the gang. The accused will be produced in a Hyderabad court on Thursday, police said.

The six dacoits walked into Muthoot Finance branch at Beeramguda at Ramachandrapuram township on the outskirts of Hyderabad posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials and looted the gold after threatening the staff at gun point. They completed the sensational operation within 22 minutes and left in a black SUV.

The police constituted 16 special teams to investigate the heist. Except for the registration number of the vehicle in which the dacoits left, there was no other clue as the gang smashed the surveillance camera equipment and took away the digital video recorder. Even the number plate of the vehicle recorded by a surveillance camera at a petrol bunk turned out to be that of a two-wheeler.

Investigators managed to track the vehicle to Sedam in Karnataka town and from there to Chittapur. The cops suspected that the gang would have gone towards Wadi and then onwards to Maharashtra. Within a week, the gang was traced to Latur town and arrested, the police said.