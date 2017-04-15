Photos: When Telangana CM’s son sold ice cream scoop for Rs 5 lakh to raise funds

Priced at $1,000 (approximately Rs 65,000) per serving, the Golden Opulence Sundae comes with a big dollop of Amedei Porcelana, 24-carat edible gold, and dessert caviar smeared generously over its creamy surface. It is the costliest frozen dessert known to man.

Or not.

Ch Malla Reddy, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP from Malkajgiri constituency, bought a cup of ice cream from state information minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) for a whopping sum of Rs 5 lakh at an event in Hyderabad on Friday evening. There were no gold trimmings, though. Just plain ol’ vanilla ice cream, splashed with chocolate sauce.

Next, it was orange juice guaranteed to burn a hole in your pocket! (HT Photo)

KTR, the only son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, virtually turned ice cream vendor as part of the Gulabi Coolie Vaarotsvalu (Pink Labourers’ Week), being held from April 14 to 20. The objective of the event is to raise funds for the upcoming TRS plenary at Kompally on April 21, and a public meeting to mark the party’s foundation day at Warangal on April 27.

Accompanied by a host of party leaders, KTR went to the Rockstone ice-cream parlour at the Las Vegas Diners restaurant near Kompalli and turned ‘coolie’ for a while. Sporting a toque blanche, he personally served ice cream to surprised customers at prices that would set even the sturdiest hearts racing.

Malla Reddy, who was elected on a Telugu Desam Party ticket in the 2014 elections but later defected to the TRS, bought the cone with a smile on his face. Next in queue was another TRS leader, Kolanu Srinivas Reddy, who shelled out Rs 1 lakh for a cup.

But KTR wasn’t done playing coolie yet. He proceeded to the juice vending machine to prepare the world’s most expensive glass of orange juice, which was handed to Las Vegas Diners owner K Sankeerth Reddy for Rs 1.30 lakh. By the end of the hour, the party cash counter had rung in a handsome sum of Rs 7.30 lakh for the upcoming events.

The Telangana chief minister had asked all TRS leaders and supporters to participate in the Gulabi Coolie Vaarotsavaalu, and mobilise funds for the plenary and public meeting.

Next, KCR plans to turn coolie again at Torrur village in Warangal’s Palakurthi constituency sometime in the coming week. He said party workers could take up any job of their choice, be it agricultural work or manual labour, the proceeds of which would be used for travel and food expenses.

The chief minister is expected to take some time off from his busy schedule to attend the event for a couple of days during the week.

