Telangana cop commits suicide almost a year after his predecessor shot himself

A sub-inspector of police shot himself dead with his service revolver at his quarters adjacent to the police station in which he was working at Kukunurpalli village of Siddipet district in Telangana on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, P Prabhakar Reddy, who had been working as SI in the Kukunoorpalli police station since August 26, 2016, was found dead in a chair in his quarters. Reddy, who belongs to Tanguturu village of Yadadri Bhongir district, was on leave for two months after he was blessed with a baby. “He returned to work only last week and has been staying in his quarters alone, leaving his wife at her parents’ house. This afternoon, he shot himself in his temple and died in the chair itself,” the police said, adding that no suicide note was found in the quarters.

The police station falls under the Siddipet police commissionerate in the Gajwel assembly constituency represented by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A tense atmosphere prevailed at the police station, as the family members who rushed there alleged that Reddy had committed suicide due to harassment from the higher officials. With the support from local villagers, the family members staged a protest in front of the police station blocking the road.

However, the police are suspecting that Reddy might have shot himself dead, after coming to know about the suspicious death of a Hyderabad-based beautician Aurumilli Vijayalakshmi alias Sireesha on Tuesday. Sirisha (28) was found hanging at her workplace R J Photography at Film Nagar in Hyderabad.

“Preliminary inquiries revealed that the SI had misbehaved with Sireesha, when she went to Kukunoorpalli on a work. The previous night of her death, Reddy came to her office and there was some scuffle between the two. We are investigating into the case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police V Venkateshwarlu told the media.

Incidentally, Reddy’s predecessor T Ramakrishna Reddy also committed in the same police quarters on August 17 last by shooting himself dead with his service revolver. Unlike Prabhakar Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy left a suicide note, alleging that he was being harassed by his superiors forcing him to collect monthly “haftas” (bribes).

Director General of Police Anurag Sharma, who took serious note of the suicide of SI, deputed additional DGP Gopi Krishna to inquire into the issue and submit a report at the earliest. He also ordered transfer of Siddipet ACP Giridhar immediately and attached him to the DGP office in Hyderabad.