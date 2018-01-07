 Alexandr Dolgopolov ousts Viktor Troicki in Sydney International tennis | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Alexandr Dolgopolov ousts Viktor Troicki in Sydney International tennis

Alexandr Dolgopolov put a Brisbane International quarter-final defeat to Nick Kyrgios behind him by seeing off Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 on Sunday.

tennis Updated: Jan 07, 2018 16:58 IST
Omnisport
TAlexandr Dolgopolov defeated Viktor Troicki in the first round of the Sydney International tennis tournament.
TAlexandr Dolgopolov defeated Viktor Troicki in the first round of the Sydney International tennis tournament.(REUTERS)

Alexandr Dolgopolov knocked two-time champion Viktor Troicki out in the first round on day one of the Sydney International.

Dolgopolov put a Brisbane International quarter-final defeat to Nick Kyrgios behind him by seeing off Troicki 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 on Sunday.

The Ukrainian will come up against fourth seed Fabio Fognini in round two after serving 13 aces and breaking six times on a searing hot day, winning in two hours and 20 minutes.

Dolgopolov failed to serve out the match in the second set and was unable to convert a match point in the tie-break as Troicki hung in there.

He was not to be denied a place in the last 16, though, breaking for a second time in the final set to send Troicki packing.

Paolo Lorenzi will face top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in round two after beating local wildcard Jordan Thompson 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 and Damir Dzumhur defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 6-4.

more from tennis
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you