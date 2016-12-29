Ana Ivanovic, Anna Kournikova: 2 red-hot beauties who suffered tennis burnouts

Ana Ivanovic caused a flutter in tennis circles by announcing her retirement at the age of 29 due to injuries, which had kept her out of action since August and dropped the Serbian to No 63 in the world rankings.

The Serbian spent 12 weeks as world No 1 in 2008 and won 15 singles titles in her career.

Ivanovic’s career graph resembles that of another Anna, who also retired early: Anna Kournikova.

Russian Kournikova, who reached No 8 in the world and claimed two doubles Grand Slams alongside Martina Hingis, when injuries cut short her playing career in 2003, quit when she was just 21.

Ana Ivanovic (centre) was said to be in a relationship with tennis ace Fernando Verdasco (right), but the affair was short-lived and ended in January 2009. (Getty Images)

Kournikova, who would often top the charts as the most searched celebrity on search engine Google during her playing career, was perhaps more in the limelight for her relationships. She was linked to NHL ice hockey players like Pavel Bure and Sergei Fedorov – with the latter claiming to be married to her.

❤️😘🎈 A photo posted by Anna Kournikova 🐾 (@annakournikova) on Jun 9, 2016 at 8:27am PDT

But it was the Russian tennis ace’s relationship with pop star Enrique Iglesias, who she met in 2001 while shooting a video for his song ‘Escape’, that was the talk of the town.

Anna Kournikova (right) was linked to NHL ice hockey player Sergei Fedorov (centre). But it was the Russian tennis star’s relationship with pop star Enrique Iglesias that was the talk of the town. (Getty Images)

To my dear supporters.... pic.twitter.com/9ycCamNela — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) December 28, 2016

Ana Ivanovic, who got hitched to Manchester United footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger earlier this year, has also had several high-profile relationships with athletes.

So proud of him and his @bambi award! pic.twitter.com/VFJQguOFG2 — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) November 18, 2016

She was said to be in a relationship with tennis ace Fernando Verdasco, but the affair was short-lived and ended in January 2009.

Ana Ivanovic wears a traditional Indian saree (Instagram)

The 29-year-old then found love with golfer Adam Scott in July that year. Scott would be photographed at tennis events cheering Ivanovic. That relationship too ended quickly.

However, the pair got back together in 2011. This time Ivanovic was spotted in Scott’s camp during the 2011 President’s Cup. However, the pair soon split for good as the Serbian moved on to dating Mark Stillitano, a friend of Novak Djokovic.

That relationship too did not go the distance with the pair splitting up in 2013. However, Ivanovic was to find love with United midfielder Schweinsteiger, who she married in Venice earlier this year.

Ivanovic said that post-retirement she would explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion.