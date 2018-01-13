Andy Murray begins rehabilitation programme after hip surgery
Andy Murray underwent surgery last week after withdrawing from the Australian Open and has immediately set his sights on returning after the clay-court tennis season.
Andy Murray has begun his quest to be fit for the grass-court tennis season, less than a week after undergoing hip surgery.
The former world number one withdrew from the Australian Open on January 4 after weeks of speculation about his fitness.
Murray has been absent from the ATP World Tour with the pelvis problem since Wimbledon, the Briton’s last competitive clash a quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey on Centre Court.
He underwent surgery last week and immediately set his sights on returning after the clay-court season.
In order to meet that target the 30-year-old is already back in the gym, posting two videos on his Instagram account labelled ‘Rehab day 1’.
Murray is initially shown pedalling on a stationary bike, before another clip of him lifting weights in front of a mirror.
While Murray works away in the gym, his ATP rivals will begin the battle for the Australian Open title in Melbourne next week.