Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, tennis world No.1, live on Hindustan Times Facebook

She was nicknamed the “Barcelona Bumblebee” for her grit and determination on the Tennis court. She is Spain’s most successful player ever. She was world No.1 in 1994 and is the winner of four Grand Slam singles titles and six doubles title. Arantxa Sanchez Vicario was one of the players who dominated, along with Steffi Graf in the Nineties.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario will do a Facebook live at Hindustan Times from 6:30 PM IST on Monday. (CEDRIC LECOCQ / FFT)

Out of her four Grand Slam titles, she won the French Open thrice. Arantxa Sanchez Vicario’s first title came at Roland Garros in 1989, when she defeated Steffi Graf to become the youngest player to win a Grand Slam title at the age of 17.

In 2007, she was inducted in the prestigious Tennis Hall of Fame, becoming the only Spanish woman player to be included. She is also a decorated Olympic player, having featured in five Summer Games, the most-ever by a tennis player.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario will be doing a Facebook live on Hindustan Times on Monday, April 17 at 6:30 PM IST. Please drop in your questions in the comment section and Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario will answer them.