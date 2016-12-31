 Sir Andy Murray: World No.1’s golden 2016 helps him win knighthood | tennis | Hindustan Times
Sir Andy Murray: World No.1’s golden 2016 helps him win knighthood

tennis Updated: Dec 31, 2016 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Andy Murray was conferred with the knighthood honour for his outstanding achievements in Tennis in 2016. (Getty Images)

Andy Murray’s magnificent 2016 has been rewarded in grand style as he was conferred the Knighthood in the New Year’s honours list in Britain.

It has been a magnificent year for Murray as he won the Wimbledon title for the second time and defended the Olympic gold medal in Rio 2016 by defeating Argentina’s Juan martin del Potro. In addition to these two titles, Murray came out on top in the rivalry against Novak Djokovic and also secured the number one ranking.

Murray is the youngest recipient of the Knighthood. At age 29, no other active Tennis player has been awarded this honour. In response to Murray’s knighthood, Twitter went crazy with their tributes. Here are some of the tweets

<