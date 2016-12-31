Sir Andy Murray: World No.1’s golden 2016 helps him win knighthood

Andy Murray’s magnificent 2016 has been rewarded in grand style as he was conferred the Knighthood in the New Year’s honours list in Britain.

It has been a magnificent year for Murray as he won the Wimbledon title for the second time and defended the Olympic gold medal in Rio 2016 by defeating Argentina’s Juan martin del Potro. In addition to these two titles, Murray came out on top in the rivalry against Novak Djokovic and also secured the number one ranking.

Murray is the youngest recipient of the Knighthood. At age 29, no other active Tennis player has been awarded this honour. In response to Murray’s knighthood, Twitter went crazy with their tributes. Here are some of the tweets

Andy Murray in 2016:



Dad 👶

Queen’s 🏆

Wimbledon 🏆

GB Flag Bearer 🇬🇧

Olympic Gold 🏅

China 🏆

Shanghai 🏆

World No.1️⃣#SPOTY 🏆

Knighthood 👑 pic.twitter.com/QWQk4cnpQ3 — SPORF (@Sporf) December 30, 2016

Arise, Sir Andy!



Scots tennis hero Andy Murray awarded knighthood in New Year honours listhttps://t.co/aICR3go7wo pic.twitter.com/QBLbsrIuCR — The Scotsman (@TheScotsman) December 30, 2016

Congratulations to @andy_murray (we're getting used to writing that!) for receiving a knighthood in the Queen's New Year's Honours list. pic.twitter.com/trSKQDU6Z2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) December 30, 2016