Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza advance after win against Anastasija Sevastova

Melbourne
Garbine Muguruza reacts after defeating Anastasija Sevastova in the women's singles third round match of the Australian Open.(AFP)

Garbine Muguruza gained revenge for a tough loss last year and a place in the Australian Open last 16 with a comfortable victory over Anastasija Sevastova on Friday.

The French Open champion was broken first up but she quickly recovered from the slow start to overwhelm the Latvian 6-4, 6-2 in 64 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

The Spanish seventh seed was upset in round two of last year’s US Open by 33rd-ranked Sevastova and she was delighted to get her own back in Melbourne.

“I came knowing that the last time we played in a Grand Slam she beat me, so I was super-motivated,” Muguruza said. “I wanted revenge, so I think that helped.”

Muguruza, who has never gone beyond the Australian Open fourth round, next plays Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, who beat Alison Riske of the United States.

