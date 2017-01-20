Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza advance after win against Anastasija Sevastova

Garbine Muguruza gained revenge for a tough loss last year and a place in the Australian Open last 16 with a comfortable victory over Anastasija Sevastova on Friday.

The French Open champion was broken first up but she quickly recovered from the slow start to overwhelm the Latvian 6-4, 6-2 in 64 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

The Spanish seventh seed was upset in round two of last year’s US Open by 33rd-ranked Sevastova and she was delighted to get her own back in Melbourne.

“I came knowing that the last time we played in a Grand Slam she beat me, so I was super-motivated,” Muguruza said. “I wanted revenge, so I think that helped.”

Muguruza, who has never gone beyond the Australian Open fourth round, next plays Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, who beat Alison Riske of the United States.